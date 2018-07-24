Menu
Login
The type of eyeliner that made the children sick. Picture: Supplied
The type of eyeliner that made the children sick. Picture: Supplied
News

Children sick after using lead eyeliner

by Luke Costin
24th Jul 2018 1:51 PM

Three Sydney children have become ill after using an imported eyeliner from Pakistan almost entirely made of lead.

The Hashmi Kohl branded product was 84 per cent lead and also contained high levels of dangerous metals including arsenic, cadmium, chromium and mercury, NSW Better Regulation Minister Matt Kean said on Tuesday.

"Some of the product packaging even specifically states that no lead is present, which is a total disgrace," Mr Kean said in a statement.

The children, from the same family, fell ill after using the Pakistan-made products.

Doctors found elevated lead levels in their blood, prompting NSW Fair Trading investigation and referral to Border Force for investigation. Businesses supplying products that disobey the mandatory standard can be punished with fines of up to $1.1 million.

The products, mostly sold in shops selling Indian and Pakistani goods, are banned for sale in the United States.

US regulators also have an import alert for all kohl eye cosmetics because they commonly have elevated lead levels and carry false labels. 

editors picks makeup style

Top Stories

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News THE big day is finally here - the long awaited $15 million upgrades to the pools will open to the public this weekend.

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping “Our customers are telling us they need more time...''

    Local Partners