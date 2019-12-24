Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two children were left alone in a car on Canberra’s hottest ever day.
Two children were left alone in a car on Canberra’s hottest ever day.
Crime

Children found locked in 64C car

by Alex Turner-Cohen
24th Dec 2019 6:32 AM

Police have warned there will be "serious consequences" for people if they leave their children unattended in vehicles after a parent ran away from authorities for doing exactly that.

Two children were left unattended in a car on Saturday in an outdoor car park at the Mawson shops, Canberra.

It was the hottest day ever recorded in Canberra, reaching 41C by the afternoon.

Around 11.30am a resident passed by the car and noticed an infant wrapped in a blanket and an older child, believed to be about five years old, locked within.

The kids were left unattended in the vehicle for 10 - 15 minutes, with the engine off, and one window left slightly ajar.

Mawson shops in Canberra where the children were found. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.
Mawson shops in Canberra where the children were found. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.

The owner of the vehicle fled before police arrived.

An ACT police statement estimated the outside temperature was 34C at the time the children were spotted, with temperatures inside the car as high as 64C.

Police said the car driver was "placing the children at extreme risk."

An investigation is underway. Police have urged the person to turn themselves in.

More Stories

Show More
canberra car extreme heat heat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly accodinrg to this local...

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        premium_icon 'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        Health Laura Henkel left a final message before choosing death.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...