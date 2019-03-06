Early infant feeding linked to childhood obesity

The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.

A LINK between childhood obesity and early infant feeding has been uncovered by Sydney researchers.

A 10-year study by Western Sydney University (WSU) found babies who were introduced to formula and solid foods in the first four months of life could be twice as likely to develop childhood obesity, the Liverpool Leader reports.

The study found feeding infants formula or solids too early could put them at risk.

For a decade, the study tracked 346 infants from Sydney's southwest - an area with the highest rate of childhood obesity in Australia.

The study found 82 per cent of parents had fed their babies solids or formula in the first four months of life.

WSU Translational Health Research Institute's Haider Mannan - who led the study - said it was recommended mothers breastfeed exclusively, if possible, for at least four months.

"What our study has shown is that, in terms of infant feeding patterns, the first four months of life poses the greatest risk for the development of obesity later in childhood," Dr Mannan said.

"We recommend continued exclusive breastfeeding for four to six months and not over six months as it may result in mothers exclusively breastfeeding, for example, for nine months, which is not recommended based on latest research."

The World Health Organisation recommends against the early introduction of solids and formula to an infant's diet.

Instead, it suggests introducing "safe complementary (solid) foods at six months" together with continued breastfeeding.

While recognising some mothers are unable to breastfeed in the first few months of a baby's life, the study highlights the importance of educating parents on when to introduce solids and formula to their infants.

The study has been published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

