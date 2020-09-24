Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
Crime

Childcare centre allegedly exposed child to harm

by Kara Sonter
24th Sep 2020 2:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences related to excursions near Caboolture.

A Guppy's Early Learning Centre is accused of failing to ensure a risk assessment was properly carried out before an excursion on or about May 21, 2019.

The childcare company is also accused of failing to ensure a child is not taken outside the premises on an excursion without written authorisation, failing to adequately supervise children and failing to protect children from harm of a hazard likely to cause injury on November 12, 2019.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education yesterday and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court after allegedly exposing child to harm

childcare court guppys early learning centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $100K available to support festivals, community events

        Premium Content $100K available to support festivals, community events

        News THE program has previously helped the Alstonville NYE Family Festival and the Ballina Food and Wine Festival.

        • 24th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        Premium Content ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed the border bubble changes, but says it’s...

        ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        Premium Content ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        News Calls for Facebook to do more as victim speaks out

        Accused had ‘not understood’ what it meant to be on bail

        Premium Content Accused had ‘not understood’ what it meant to be on bail

        Crime Man has not grasped gravity of his situation because of disability