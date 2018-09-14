Childcare centre evacuated, house destroyed by fire

Children from the Murwillumbah Early Education Centre have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a neighbouring property.

Children from the Murwillumbah Early Education Centre have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a neighbouring property. Rachel Drew

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a housefire in Murwillumbah after a blaze broke out, forcing the evacuation of a neighbouring childcare centre.

NSW Fire and Rescue Murwillumbah station commander Greg Hayes said they were called to the fire around 3.20pm today, arriving to find the Commercial Road property well engulfed in flames.

Additional firetrucks from Kingscliff and Tweed Heads were called, while ambulance and police services were also on hand.

Captain Hayes said a woman and a child in the house at the time of the fire had escaped unharmed, but the whereabouts of the family dog remained unknown.

He said the house had been destroyed by the fire, with live ammunition within the house causing further explosions.

Capt Hayes said children from the neighbouring Murwillumbah Early Education Centre were evacuated as a precaution while around 25 firefighters battled the blaze.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were on standby at the scene but no-one had suffered injuries at this stage.