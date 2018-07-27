Menu
Login
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
News

Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

Liana Turner
by
27th Jul 2018 11:55 AM

ONE person suffered smoke inhalation after a unit fire in East Lismore this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Airforce Rd shortly before 9am.

"They arrived just before 9am and could see there was smoke issuing from a unit," she said.

"It was quite involved, fully involved."

Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.

She said crews undertook a "very aggressive fire attack" on the blaze, began in the laundry.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said at least two people had been in the house and one suffered smoke inhalation.

He said a child was assessed by paramedics, but no one was taken to hospital.

Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.
Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.

Fire crews from Lismore and Goonellabah attended the blaze, using breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

They contained the fire - believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault - to cupboards in the unit's laundry.

The home and a neighbouring unit were ventilated by firefighters afterwards.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community THE Lennox Head Trojans are encouraging kids (and big big kids) to get dressed up for this weekend's game.

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News Get your first look of these $15 million facilities

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local Partners