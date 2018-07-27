Child treated by paramedics after Lismore unit fire

ONE person suffered smoke inhalation after a unit fire in East Lismore this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Airforce Rd shortly before 9am.

"They arrived just before 9am and could see there was smoke issuing from a unit," she said.

"It was quite involved, fully involved."

Firefighters battled a unit fire at East Lismore this morning.

She said crews undertook a "very aggressive fire attack" on the blaze, began in the laundry.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said at least two people had been in the house and one suffered smoke inhalation.

He said a child was assessed by paramedics, but no one was taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Lismore and Goonellabah attended the blaze, using breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

They contained the fire - believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault - to cupboards in the unit's laundry.

The home and a neighbouring unit were ventilated by firefighters afterwards.