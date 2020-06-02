Child Safety employee dismissed ahead of Mason Lee findings

THE tragic life and death of Caboolture toddler Mason Lee will be laid bare this morning as a coroner hands down her findings into one of the state's most tragic child abuse cases.

In June 2016, Mason's stepfather Andrew William O'Sullivan struck the neglected boy so hard that his organs ruptured and left him to die a slow and painful death over days, refusing to seek help.

It was a final act of cruelty in a life of neglect and pain for little Mason who was known to Child Safety workers.

The Courier-Mail understands a senior Child Safety employee was dismissed yesterday in anticipation of today's findings but Child Safety Minister Di Farmer's office refused to answer questions about the case.

Mason's mother Anne Maree Lee and O'Sullivan were each sentenced to nine years imprisonment over the 21-month-old toddler's manslaughter.

During an inquest in March this year, counsel assisting the coroner Jacoba Brasch said the hearing was not the time for "vengeance and blame" but the time to uncover what could have been done differently to prevent Mason's tragic death and help avoid other children from suffering a similar fate in the future.

"Your honour there is nothing to be gained from approaching any witnesses with a view to retribution or revenge, for nothing will bring Mason back to us and such emotions cloud the ability to learn," Ms Brasch said.

"One must assume each of these witnesses, especially the child safety workers have deeply searched their soul as to what they might have done differently."

"It may be your Honour that all the pieces of the puzzle that was Mason Jet Lee were in the grasp of authorities or otherwise easily ascertainable and it may be that no one put those pieces together to render the picture of a little boy who needed care and protection without a parent willing and able to do so."

The inquest was cut short due to COVID-19 but it continued on the papers and Coroner Jane Bentley will this morning deliver her findings and any recommendations she deems fit.

A statement tendered to the inquest by a Department of Child Safety worker who cannot be identified revealed the Ethical Standards Unit investigated DOCS workers involved in Mason's case with allegations substantiated against eight officers.

Five of those were reprimanded, one had their pay cut and another was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission for professional misconduct.

In a report tendered to the inquest by Andrew Whittaker, the head of the Risk, Resilience and Expert Decision Making research Group at London's South Bank University, he said a review of the case showed Mason was "hidden from view".

"He was rarely seen, and it appears that his bedroom was not seen by a child safety worker," Dr Whittaker said.

"When reviewing the documents, it was challenging to find references to workers observing and interacting with Mason directly."

He said it appeared DOCS workers did not view Mason's home beyond the main living area during visits.

"This would suggest that there was a lack of curiosity, and assumptions made that if the shared areas of the home were acceptable, the whole would be," he said.

"In summary, Mason was on the periphery of workers' attention rather than at the centre."

