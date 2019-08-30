Child rapist’s plane seat surprise

This is the dramatic moment a man feigns surprise as cops swoop to arrest him for raping a 14-year-old girl, caught just 30 minutes before his plane took off to escape justice.

Diiriye Ali-Jamac, 34, was jailed for six years after using WhatsApp to groom a schoolgirl, arranging to meet her before taking her to a hotel and abusing her.

As cops flooded onto the Ethiopia-bound plane as it sat on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport in London, Ali-Jamac could be heard exclaiming "for what?" as he was told he was being arrested and to hand over his passport.

Police body cam vision shows the child rapist's dramatic arrest.

The arrest came after the teen girl had been reported missing by her mum on April 28 - found the next day at a Hounslow train station.

British police immediately launched an investigation after the young girl revealed she went to meet the man - who she knew only as Diddie - before being taken to a hotel to have sex.

Investigating officers pulled 28-hour shifts to track down the man - using a selfie the teen had snapped in the bathroom to identify which hotel she had been taken to.

Trawling through the hotel's CCTV footage, officers from the North Surrey Exploitation and Missing Unit managed to find vision of the car he had used at the hotel, having used cash and given a fake name as he checked in.

Cops tracked down the vehicle, but found it was not owned by the wanted man.

But just a day later, cops managed to link Ali-Jamac with the nickname "Diddie" - finding he had bought a plane ticket to Ethiopia to fly out on May 2.

Officers then rushed to arrest Ali-Jamac on the plane, 30 minutes before it was due to depart.

Mobile phone records showed he had got a text from the owner of the car, telling him that the car had been stopped and seized by police in relation to an allegation of sexual assault.

Officers also found a text message from Ali-Jamac's solicitor on May 1, saying he had received a voicemail from him and had tried to call him back, and asking him if everything was OK.

The 34-year-old, of Feltham in Middlesex, was charged and remanded - pleading guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed at Kingston Crown Court for six years.

Detective Constable Sally Michail from North Surrey's Child Exploitation and Missing Unit, said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in speaking out against Ali-Jamac and having to re-live the horrendous ordeal she had suffered at his hands all over again when she provided her statement.

"She was completely taken in by this man, who was 20 years her senior and someone she thought she could trust.

"As soon as he became aware that police were on his trail, he tried to leave the country but fortunately we intercepted him as he boarded his flight.

"I would like to thank the team who worked on this investigation for the sensitive and professional way they dealt with the victim to gain her trust so that she felt supported in giving her evidence, and for their relentless pursuit of Ali-Jamac, with officers working a 28 hour shift, including trawling through CCTV footage from the hotel, to ensure that he was identified as quickly as possible."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission