Child, motorcyclist critical after separate crashes

A child has sustained life-threatening injuries after a serious crash north of Brisbane this morning.

Two cars collided near the intersection of Old Gympie Road and MacArthur Drive in Kallangur about 6.22am.

A child who was a passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

A man and woman, who were both drivers, were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, both in a stable condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid Old Gympie Road in Kallangur after a serious crash near the intersection of MacArthur Drive. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AhAtnBaBnh — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 27, 2021

Part of Old Gympie Road in Kallangur will be closed for several hours while the Forensic Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The age and gender of the child is unknown.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist has sustained critical injuries after a crash on an on-ramp to the Gateway Motorway at Deagon.

Paramedics are assessing a man in a critical condition after a reported single-motorcycle crash at 7.44am.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The High Acuity Response Unit was en route.

The morning crashes come after a serious quad bike accident at Hemmant, in Brisbane's east, overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care took a man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with back and pelvic injuries, after being called to a private address just after midnight.

Elsewhere, two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after two motorbikes crashed on Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot just before 7pm Saturday.

A male in his 30s suffered serious spinal, pelvic injuries.

They were taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. A second patient was taken as a precaution.



Originally published as Child, motorcyclist critical after separate Brisbane crashes