Menu
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Child injured as car crashes into CQ backyard

21st Dec 2018 8:00 PM

7PM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed both previous incidents at Gracemere are related.

Reports now indicate that a man in his 30s had a seizure behind the wheel at a Cherryfield Rd address shortly before 6.30pm Friday evening.

As a result he reversed rapidly into the backyard of a nearby home, an Abby Dr address, where a four year-old boy was struck.

The boy sustained minor superficial injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the incident.

6.40PM: A FOUR year-old boy has been hit by an out of control car that crashed into a backyard in Gracemere.

Reports suggest the car crashed into the backyard of a home on Abby Drive in Gracemere shortly before 6.30pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate the boy sustained minor superficial lacerations to the arms and legs.

Meanwhile in Cherryfield Rd, a 30 year-old male has reportedly had a seizure behind the wheel of a car.

As a result the car he was driving has reportedly reversed rapidly into a fence nearby.

backyard car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners