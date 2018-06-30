Menu
Login
Scene of the horrific tragedy at Parafield Gardens. AAP Image/MATT LOXTON
Scene of the horrific tragedy at Parafield Gardens. AAP Image/MATT LOXTON
News

Toddler killed in horror driveway tragedy

by Josephine Lim
28th Jun 2018 6:25 AM

A TODDLER has been struck and killed in a horror driveway accident at a Parafield Gardens home.

Major Crash detectives said the 15-month-old boy, whose name has not been released, died after he was hit by a silver Holden sedan on Lancaster Ave just before 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver, a 49-year-old Salisbury man, is assisting police with the investigation.

Distressed neighbours told of hearing a "crunch" sound before ambulance sirens confirmed the serious nature of the accident.

Family and friends gathered outside the house as detectives spent several hours at the property collecting evidence and photographing a sedan in the driveway.

Police did not release further details of how the accident happened.

It's thought the victim was one of four children who lived at the property with their parents.

The death takes the state road to 39 compared to 39 the same time last year.

adelaide crash editors picks toddler

Top Stories

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They have been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court over Aaron Marks' death. A woman has also been charged with hindering the investigation.

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Whats On The event will raise money for an important cause

    Local Partners