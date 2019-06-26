Menu
Login
Early reports indicate a child has tragically died in a house fire in Singleton early on Wednesday morning.
Early reports indicate a child has tragically died in a house fire in Singleton early on Wednesday morning.
News

Child dies in horrific house fire

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Jun 2019 7:46 AM

A child is believed to have tragically died in a house fire in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Earlier reports indicated there were grave concerns for the child, who was reported missing as the Brittliffe Close house became engulfed in flames, about 3.30am, according to reports.

Two other children are reported to have survived the blaze at the family home in Singleton and have been taken to Singleton hospital, the Nine Network reports.

About 20 firefighters were called to the fire, and emergency services remain at the scene.

One child is feared dead after a massive house fire in Singleton. Picture: Nine
One child is feared dead after a massive house fire in Singleton. Picture: Nine

"We came out into the street and the house was on fire," a neighbour told Nine. "There's so many children inside. It's just a shocking thing to happen."

Inside the home lived a family of six, including four children.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fire hunter valley

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    • 26th Jun 2019 7:23 AM
    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown