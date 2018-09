Paramedics are treating a male child after he was bitten by a "brown-coloured” snake this afternoon at Bli Bli.

A YOUNG child has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a "brown-coloured" snake at a Bli Bli home this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Savannah Court at 2.22pm where a young male child had been bitten on the foot.

Paramedics treated the child on scene before taking him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It was unclear what kind of snake was involved in the incident.