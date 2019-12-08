Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
DINGO BITE: A school-aged boy was treated for a dingo bite on Fraser Island last night.
News

Child bitten by dingo on Fraser Island

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Dec 2019 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to a reported dingo bite on Fraser Island over night.

The bite was reported on Eastern Beach at 6.06pm.

Paramedics treated a school-aged boy for minor injuries to his hand at the scene and didn't require transport.

The bite comes as the fourth reported incident this year after a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dingo in January, followed by another on a nine-year-old boy and his mother in February.

In April, a 14-month-old boy was attacked by a dingo when it entered the family's camper trailer.

dingo bite fraser island qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas prawn prices to be higher than ever

        premium_icon Christmas prawn prices to be higher than ever

        Food & Entertainment Over 13 million Aussies will tuck into prawns this Christmas, but they might be small and a little more expensive.

        Pharma company's plans for $2m facility in Ballina Shire

        premium_icon Pharma company's plans for $2m facility in Ballina Shire

        News They’ve proposed a new greenhouse, processing facility and 3m high security fence...

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools...

        Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        News One superlot is earmarked to be transformed into a medium-density housing hub.