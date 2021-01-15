Child approach: Police praise girl’s bravery

CHILD APPROACH: A man, 41, has been placed on strict conditional bail after being charged with the intimidation of a girl, 14, at a Northern Rivers shopping centre.

CHILD APPROACH: A man, 41, has been placed on strict conditional bail after being charged with the intimidation of a girl, 14, at a Northern Rivers shopping centre.

It's every parent's nightmare, but police have praised the "quick thinking and brave actions" of a young girl after it is alleged she was approached by a man at a Northern Rivers shopping centre on Thursday.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager Bernadette Ingram said officers were impressed by the girl's intelligent response when she was allegedly approached by the man.

"At 8.15am the 14-year-old girl was at Lismore Square inside the shopping centre, on her own, when she was approached by a man who followed her," she said.

"The girl called her mother who came and picked her up from the square and took her daughter straight to the police station.

"The man, 41, has been identified and arrested and charged with intimidation."

Ms Ingram said the man is now on "strict conditional bail," and will appear before court on February 22.