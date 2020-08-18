Chezzi’s horrendous pregnancy side effect

Chezzi Denyer has opened up about the "miserable" pregnancy condition she suffers from, encouraging other women in her situation to seek help.

Chezzi, who announced last week she was expecting her third child with husband Grant Denyer, revealed she had been "literally bed ridden for over eight weeks" with extreme morning sickness.

The condition, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, is a severe form of morning sickness that can last well beyond the normal 12 weeks.

Symptoms include persistent vomiting and nausea which can lead to dehydration and fatigue if left untreated.

Chezzi Denyer reveals she is suffering from extreme morning sickness. Picture: Instagram.

Sharing a selfie from hospital, Chezzi wrote in the caption on Instagram that she had suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum with each of her daughters but it had started much earlier this pregnancy.

"I've been literally bed ridden for over eight weeks now suffering from HG … with my respite being thrice weekly trips to my local hospital for fluids and anti-vomit medications," she said.

Chezzi thanked ambulance and hospital staff for their support "through this horrendous process".

"They make me smile and laugh when I feel so terrible, and I adore them!" she said.

Chezzi said while she was "overjoyed" to be expecting after trying for "a very long time" she had "forgot how tough it was".

Chezzi encouraged other women who were suffering the same as her to seek help. Picture: Instagram.

She also encouraged other pregnant women feeling very unwell to seek help, as they may also have hyperemesis gravidarum, which was the same condition Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, had suffered through all of her pregnancies.

"Usually, I start to feel better around the 20 week mark, and that makes me lucky as I know many women who suffer from HG the entire pregnancy," Chezzi said.

"If you hear of someone having HG, know that it's extreme morning sickness. with sometimes drastic weight loss.

"It's miserable. It's draining. It's all consuming. And not something ginger beer or some crackers can fix."

Grant and Chezzi Denyer at the Logies last year.

After announcing their pregnancy last week, Grant told WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda it had been "a rough few months" as Chezzi suffered from extreme morning sickness.

The couple let their daughters Sailor, 8, and Scout, 4, announce their pregnancy in an adorable video posted to Instagram.



"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," Sailor said, adding that Chezzi had been bedridden for a month.

Grant and Chezzi renewed their vows for their 10 year wedding anniversary in February this year.

The couple held the ceremony near their Bathurst, NSW, home with their daughters acting as bridesmaids.