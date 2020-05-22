Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

Frankie the dog at the library reading with Casino’s Kookaburra Early Learning Centre children at Casino Library for story time. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Frankie the dog at the library reading with Casino’s Kookaburra Early Learning Centre children at Casino Library for story time. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE state government announced the reopening of public libraries on Monday, June 1.

Libraries will open as per their normal opening hours.

On the recommendation of the NSW Government the high risk groups, which include people aged over 70 will be encouraged to use the libraries during the first hour of opening.

Strict social distancing will be enforced and people will be encouraged to limit their time in the library.

Hand sanitiser will be available for customers as they enter the library as well as throughout the library.

Library users will be encouraged to limit their time in the library and there will be limited seating available. There maybe some limits on the number of people in the library at the one time.

The loan period will remain at six weeks and up to 30 items per person and all library items that are returned will be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours before being re-shelved.

There will also be safety screens on the circulation desks to protect both customers and staff.

The free Wi-Fi is still available however there will be limited internet services and there will be no library programs until further notice.

Social distancing will be practised on the mobile library and limited to two people or one family at the one time.

Library users and staff will follow these key points;

• Importance of hygiene

• Importance of social distancing - 4m square per person

• Consider a special opening time for high-risk community members such as those over 70 years of age

• Minimum 24 hour wait time before handling returned items

• Support exclusion policies for those who are unwell

• Importance of floor markers for queues