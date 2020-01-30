Charlotte reveals jungle weight loss

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she's lost nearly 7kg after a month-long diet of rice, beans, and the occasional plate of wild animal innards.

The UK reality star marvelled over her weight loss on Instagram today, sharing a mirror selfie to her seven million followers from a hotel bathroom in South Africa.

"Jungle diet. Lost over a stone. LOL. Starving," the 29-year-old Geordie Shore star wrote in her Instagram Stories while zooming in on her tiny frame, dressed in ripped denim shorts and a crop top.

The bubbly Brit swam in her denim cut offs, which she wore with the buttons undone to reveal her taut tum.

The reality TV regular has previously spoken out about losing 20kg in 2014, telling NW magazine she went from a size 16 to size 8 after feeling constantly "sluggish and tired".

"I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time," Charlotte told the publication, adding that she's managed to maintain her 59kg frame over the years.

Her previous lifestyle is one she never wishes to revisit, specifically pinpointing series three to seven of Geordie Shore.

"I look at those pictures and I feel like it was a sad time - I wasn't confident and I was always sluggish and tired because my diet was so awful," she told NW magazine before embarking on her I'm a Celeb adventure.





Charlotte was booted from the jungle in Wednesday night's episode - sending her straight into the arms of campsite beau Ryan Gallagher, of MAFS fame.

The pair hit it off instantly around the campfire - but the sceptics among viewers wondered whether it was all just a "showmance" put on for the cameras.

Both Ryan and Charlotte have rubbished claims - assuring the public they're genuinely interesting in pursuing each other romantically outside the competition.

Ryan, who left the competition in Tuesday's shock double elimination with Myf Warhust, also opened up about the weight he shed while roughing it in the jungle.

"I'm down 10kg," he told Now To Love.



Elsewhere, Perez Hilton told News Corp he lost 4.5kgs in his eight days competing.

"I foolishly was hoping and may have been optimistic that … I just thought they would give them more rice and beans," he told Daily Telegraph.

"Clearly they don't because look how much weight I lost."





And AFL star Billy Brownless' daughter claims her dad dropped a whopping 11kg during his stint in camp.

Ruby, 22, joked to the Herald Sun that the 53-year-old AFL legend lost mostly "beer weight" over the 16 days.





Comedian Tanya Hennessy told Mamamia she lost nine kilos during her time in the jungle.



Erin Barnett, who was the fourth celebrity eliminated, lost over 7 kgs, according to Now to Love.





And Tom Williams, who closely followed, told Now to Love he lost 8.





As opposed to previous seasons, Channel 10 opted not to include a weigh-in segment this year.

The decision came after Gogglebox star Yvie Jones gave an emotional speech last year while refusing to take part in a challenge that would reveal how many kilos each celeb had lost.

Her words moved her fellow campmates to tears, as well as viewers who flocked to praise the star on social media.

Explaining her decision to the remaining camp mates, Yvie said, "I've had an eating disorder most of my life".

Yvie then began to cry as she delivered her powerful comments on body image.

"I (grew) up in a house where I was told one of the worst things to be was overweight," she said. "I can't actually tell you the last time I weighed my self.

"I wish we lived in a different world where what we look like doesn't matter."



"I know that a lot of people think they understand what it's like. Unless you've had an overweight problem, you don't know what it's like to go through life and be judged solely on the weight that you are or the clothes that don't fit you properly."

Addressing the challenge, Yvie said, "We're going to celebrate how much weight we've lost and that somehow is something to be proud of, and I don't think it is something to be proud of".

Yvie's inspiring words have gone down in history as one of the most memorable moments in the show's six seasons.

