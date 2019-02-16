Menu
Charlize Theron has declared that she is single amid rumours she is dating Brad Pitt. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Theron hoses down rumours she’s dating Pitt

by Staff writers
16th Feb 2019 10:50 AM

Charlize Theron, 43, has hosed down rumours that she is dating Brad Pitt.

The Oscar-winning star appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show to promote her movie Long Shot with Seth Rogen.

Charlize Theron dated Stuart Townsend for a decade. Picture: AP
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn had a tumultuous relationship. Picture: Getty
Theron was rumoured to have been kissing Pitt at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood in January.

Talk turned to the new series of Theron's favourite show, The Bachelor, currently screening in the US.

Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000. Picture: Supplied
Brad Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014, a decade after they started dating. Picture: Getty
She said she likes the current bachelor, Colton, who says he is still a virgin.

They then spoke about one contestant who has never been kissed, admitting that they find it confusing.

Charlize Theron shows Ellen DeGeneres and Seth Rogen how she made out with herself. Picture: Supplied
"I don't get that. I was making out with myself at seven, I made out with dolls and with myself in the mirror," she said.

Theron said she would kiss the inside of her elbow as a child and then demonstrated it.

"It's why I'm single," Theron said.

DeGeneres didn't follow up on her statement to ask about the Pitt rumours.

