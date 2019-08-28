Charlie is the toast of Lennox Head

LENNOX Head Toastmaster, Charlie Starratt, has come away from the recent district convention with an award which is difficult to attain.

He won the Evaluation Control award, in which the judges take a close look at the presentation of his speech, including things like eye contact and his presentation style.

Though he no longer lives in the area, his gong is a boost for the Lennox Head Toastmasters group and its 14 members.

New member Catherine Dalli-Astley, said she has benefited from the advice Charlie has been able to provide to improve her public speaking skills and her confidence.

She joined Lennox Head Toastmasters to meet people as she is new to the area.

But she has been surprised at the number of locals who have never heard of the international organisation which has more than 357,000 members worldwide.

At a Toasmasters' meeting, members prepare presentations of between 5-7 minutes, and also prepare for the impromptu two-minute speeches on random subjects.

Ms Dalli-Astley said the groups are very supportive, without judgment, and the aim is to improve public speaking skills, and the flow-on effects of improving self-confidence and leadership skills.

It is well known that public speaking is feared by many.

"Everyone is very nervous,” Ms Dalli-Astley said.

But she said public speaking is a skill that needed to be practised to improve.

She particularly encouraged school-leavers, university graduates or those who are looking for work to join Toastmasters as a way of improving interviewing skills.

The Lennox Head Toastmasters group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Club Lennox from 6.45pm.

Phone Charmaine Priestley on 0419 625285 for more information on the Lennox Head club.