Menu
Login
TOP PUPS: The name Charlie is the most common dog name, according to RACQ.
TOP PUPS: The name Charlie is the most common dog name, according to RACQ. TREVOR VEALE
Pets & Animals

Charlie crowned most popular dog's name

30th May 2019 4:08 PM

CHARLIE, Bella, Ruby, Max and Molly are the five most popular dog names, according to RACQ.

The discovery comes after the automotive body today revealed its most commonly insured pet breeds and names.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said 87 per cent of policies in the last 12 months were taken out for dogs, with the highest insured animal being the maltese cross.

For cats, it was the domestic shorthair swiping the prize from the family-friendly ragdoll.

Ms Hunter said no matter the name or breed of the animal, it was important owners considered whether they needed pet insurance.

"Insurance is all about protection from risk and the unpredictable, and when it comes to pets, unpredictability comes with the territory," she said.

animals dog dog name rspca
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price