Charity rejects mum’s X-rated pillow

A mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept these phallic cushions.

A MORTIFIED mum claims her local charity shop refused to accept her floral cushions thanks to their very rude design.

Posting on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the woman revealed how she went to donate two blue flower-print cushions to charity only to be turned away, The Sun reported.

Unaware of the phallic design, the baffled woman wrote: "Help please … why won't my charity shop accept these?"

Although they may just look like ordinary floral cushions at first glance, the flowers in this design are actually cleverly disguised penises.

Now unable to "un-see" the rude design feature, the mum then circled the crude images in red for the group's 87,000 members to weigh in.

According to the American designers, this cushion boasts a ‘subtle penis pattern’.

"I'm ashamed how long that took me," one woman replied.

"Not sure, did you get a cocky shop assistant?" another joked.

Meanwhile, a third simply said: "Maybe cause the flowers look like penises …"

Turns out, the $35 cushions are designed by American brand Look Human who boast that the "subtle floral penis pattern" is perfect if you're hoping to intrigue your guests with a "mildly offensive genitalia" design.

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission