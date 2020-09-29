Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman accussed of abducting a five-year-old has had her charges discontinued.
A woman accussed of abducting a five-year-old has had her charges discontinued.
Crime

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of abducting a five-year-old Biloela girl in 2019 has had her charges discontinued in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Saige Louise Brierly, 25 was charged with abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Appearing on behalf of defence lawyer Rio Ramos, defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Ms Brierly had been assessed to be of "unsound mind."

Magistrate Ross Woodford formally discontinued the charges under the mental health act.

charges discontinued gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Premium Content 'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Letters to the Editor A long-time train campaigner she she is forced to "turn my face away" over the loss of the rail corridor.

        Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        Premium Content Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        News POLICE said it was not immediately obvious what the corpses were.

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        News Everything you need to know today - weather, news headlines and more

        Ice-affected man crashed into boulders with dog in ute

        Premium Content Ice-affected man crashed into boulders with dog in ute

        News Ballina man had already been banned from getting behind the wheel