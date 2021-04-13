Menu
Cops open fire in Neutral Bay carpark (9 News)
News

Charges after Woolies carpark shooting

by Evin Priest
13th Apr 2021 8:57 AM

Two men have been charged after a dramatic police operation in a Woolworths carpark on Monday where police opened fire.

Officers from the North Shore Police Area Command were conducting a drug operation in upmarket Neutral Bay on Sydney's north shore when they attempted to arrest a 24-year-old man in a Woolworths carpark on Grosvenor Lane.

As a detective moved in to make an arrest, a 25-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle at the officer.

Police say the car hit the detective before he discharged his gun, with several bullets hitting the car. The car crashed into a bollard and stopped.

Two men were arrested at the scene. Source: Channel 9
The detective suffered minor injuries to his legs, elbows and wrists, but did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the car and a 24-year-old man were arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station.

The 25-year-old driver was charged with using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and driving recklessly/furiously or with speed in a dangerous manner.

The 24-year-old was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of unlawful import: border controlled drug and dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence.

Both men were refused bail and are due to appear before Manly Local Court today.

Woolworths said the car park attached to the Neutral Bay store was closed following the incident.

"None of our team members or customers were injured and the store remains open," the company said in a statement provided to NCA NewsWire.

"We stand ready to assist police with their investigations in any way we can."

Originally published as Charges after Woolies carpark shooting

An investigation occurred after the discharge of a police firearm during an operation on Sydney’s North Shore this afternoon. Picture: Channel 9
