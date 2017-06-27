21°
CHARGED: Teen to face court over Alstonville car crash

26th Jun 2017 4:02 PM
A 17 year old boy will face court after crashing a car in February.
A 17 year old boy will face court after crashing a car in February.

POLICE have charged a teen after a single vehicle crash near Alstonville earlier this year.

Just before 3.30pm on Wednesday February 8, 2017, emergency services were called to Wardell Road, Alstonville, following reports a Mazda 6 had rolled.

Police found the vehicle in a nearby paddock, about 18km west of Ballina.

A 15-year-old boy was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and three other passengers, all aged 16, were also treated at the scene and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for minor injuries.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command, with assistance from Crash Investigation Unit, commenced an investigation.

On Saturday June 24, 2017, a 17-year-old youth attended Ballina Police Station.

The teen was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive furiously in motor vehicle cause bodily harm, exceed speed more than 20km, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was given a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear at a Children's Court on Monday August 21, 2017.

