Kosciuszko evacuation: 'Essential measure to protect life'

Kosciuszko National Park has been evacuated with everyone ordered out by 10am tomorrow ahead of Saturday's predicted firestorm. "This is an essential measure to protect life," National Parks and Wildlife has warned.

Kosciuszko National Park has already been closed to the public.and may remain closed for some time as fires are out of control.

A view from Kosciuszko National Park yesterday.

NPWS has warned that the large fires to the west and south of the national park will be blown in an easterly direction and multiple other fires within the park could expand in coming days"It is unlikely that these fires will be contained in the coming days or weeks," the warning states.

People queue for food at the Batemans Bay Coles. Picture: John Grainger

Meanwhile, a truck driver for more than 20 years, said he's seen his fair share on the roads but said nothing has compared to the chaos on Thursday morning.

"There were cars everywhere, queues in all the shops, nothing left on the shelves. The big supermarkets have not been able to get deliveries so everyone is heading to the smaller stores," he said.

"It's horrible (the fires) but it will also impact the beachside communities massively. They stay afloat from these 10 weeks of summer holidays. They are tourist run towns.

"We just hope they don't collapse."

A "tourist leave zone" has also been established from Batemans Bay to the Victorian border.

The speed has been reduced to 60km/h on the highway which is the only road to escape what Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned could be "fatal" weather and fire conditions on Saturday.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said conditions on Saturday would likely be worse than those on New Year's Eve, which left a trail of destroyed homes, businesses and utility lines.

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay. Picture: Peter Parks/AFP

He confirmed on Thursday the number of houses lost on New Year's Eve had climbed to 382 and could jump much higher as assessments are made.

"The RFS warned holiday-makers on the south coast to leave before Saturday and warned those planning to travel to cancel their trip."

But not all roads could be opened until trees and debris were cleared.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who lives in Malua Bay south of Batemans Bay, saved his home but several neighbours' homes were razed.

He broke down on ABC TV on Thursday morning outlining the devastation, and implored south coast tourists to get out.

"The RFS have been deadset about this, it is dangerous. We have a lot of active fires, big fires, unprecedented fires," Mr Constance said.

