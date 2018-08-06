Chaos on Toowoomba range as truck smashes into cars
SIX people have been taken to hospital after a truck lost control going down the Toowoomba range on Monday afternoon.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services received a phone call about the incident at about 1.05pm.
"It looks like a truck was coming down the range and lost control for some unknown reason," the spokesman said.
"The truck struck about four or five cars on the way down.
#Update on #Withcott truck and multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at 1.07pm - 6 patients with varying injuries were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions. One required extrication from their vehicle with assistance from @QldFES.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 6, 2018
"There were no serious injuries, but an elderly lady had to be cut out of her vehicle."
The police spokesman said the 6 tonne body dozer truck was still on the Range, though traffic was being diverted around the truck.
He said the truck would be inspected by mechanical teams.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the six people injured were all taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
BREAKING: Firefighters are working to free a woman after the four wheel drive she was in was hit by a truck. Witnesses say it appeared the tow truck’s brakes weren’t working. @9NewsDarlDowns pic.twitter.com/5dL3Po45Xg— Josh Cummings (@jcummingsnine) August 6, 2018
"There was a female with neck, shoulder and hip pain and another female had seatbelt injuries," the spokesman said.
"Two males had superficial injuries and a fifth patient had hip pain.
"The last patient (the elderly female) required extraction with the help of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and had shoulder, neck and back pain."