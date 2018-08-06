Chaos on Toowoomba range as truck smashes into cars

SIX people have been taken to hospital after a truck lost control going down the Toowoomba range on Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services received a phone call about the incident at about 1.05pm.

"It looks like a truck was coming down the range and lost control for some unknown reason," the spokesman said.

"The truck struck about four or five cars on the way down.

#Update on #Withcott truck and multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at 1.07pm - 6 patients with varying injuries were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions. One required extrication from their vehicle with assistance from @QldFES. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 6, 2018

"There were no serious injuries, but an elderly lady had to be cut out of her vehicle."

The police spokesman said the 6 tonne body dozer truck was still on the Range, though traffic was being diverted around the truck.

He said the truck would be inspected by mechanical teams.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the six people injured were all taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

BREAKING: Firefighters are working to free a woman after the four wheel drive she was in was hit by a truck. Witnesses say it appeared the tow truck’s brakes weren’t working. @9NewsDarlDowns pic.twitter.com/5dL3Po45Xg — Josh Cummings (@jcummingsnine) August 6, 2018

"There was a female with neck, shoulder and hip pain and another female had seatbelt injuries," the spokesman said.

"Two males had superficial injuries and a fifth patient had hip pain.

"The last patient (the elderly female) required extraction with the help of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and had shoulder, neck and back pain."