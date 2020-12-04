Menu
There’s been a change in the charges faced by pop star Guy Sebastian’s former manager Titus Day.
Crime

Change in case of Guy Sebastian’s ex-manager

by Lane Sainty
4th Dec 2020 1:05 PM

Titus Day, the former manager of pop star Guy Sebastian, has had his fraud charges withdrawn and replaced with allegations he embezzled royalties and fees from the inaugural Australian Idol winner.

The Local Court was told on Friday that 61 fraud offences the celebrity manager was initially charged with had been withdrawn.

Replacing them, according to court documents seen by NCA NewsWire, are 61 charges of embezzlement.

Mr Day, who is on bail, did not appear in court.

He stands accused of embezzling approximately $1.15 million from the star in royalties and performance fees.

Titus Day is now facing 61 charges of embezzling money from former client Guy Sebastian.
The amounts allegedly withheld by the manager range from $109.48 to $214,565.88.

Mr Day's lawyer Daniel Wakim told NCA NewsWire he maintained his innocence on the embezzlement charges and would defend them completely.

The 61 embezzlement charges were certified on Friday to proceed in the District Court.

The matter is next in court on February 18.



