Chance to turn rundown caravan park into something special

JUST weeks after a nearby caravan park sold for more than $3 million, a second South Ballina holiday site is on the market.

The former Seabreeze Holiday Park, on South Ballina Beach, Rd, is exclusively listed with Resort Brokers.

It has been closed for a number of years, following ongoing disputes between the owners and Ballina Shire Council.

The property is now for sale by expressions of interest through Resort Brokers' Greg James.

Mr James recently negotiated the sale of the Ballina Beach Village, also on South Ballina Beach Rd.

He said he could not talk about that sale, but said the nearby the Seabreeze Holiday Park presented an incredible opportunity.

"The wonderful thing about South Ballina is that you feel a million miles from anywhere but you are really just 15 minutes from town and the airport," Mr James said.

Seabreeze Holiday Park at South Ballina is up for sale.

"To build a caravan park from scratch, and these figures have just come out, it costs about $45,000 per site, and that's not the cost of land or anything else.

"So any existing caravan park is going to get a lot of interest, especially one in Northern NSW."

Mr James acknowledged the Seabreeze Holiday Park would need some work from a new owner and discussions with Ballina Shire Council.

"We have had quite a bit of interest already and now we are going through the process of talking to people about what needs to be done at the park," he said.

Seabreeze Holiday Park at South Ballina is up for sale.

"The interest has come from all over Australia.

"I think it would be fantastic to see some kind of wellness retreat or eco village.

"I definitely think people are looking for somewhere they can escape and relax with the family."

Seabreeze Holiday Park is located near the Richmond River, South Ballina Beach and the Richmond River Nature Reserve.

For more information phone Greg James on 0416 247 068 or email greg@resortbrokers.com.au.