‘Best house in Bondi’ for $10m

15 O'Donnell St has been described as ‘the best house in Bondi’.

THE home of architect Rick Vernon is "the best house in Bondi", according to Raine and Horne Double Bay's Ric Serrao, who has scored the $10 million listing.

As we head into the last six weeks of selling time before Christmas, the big listings are coming thick and fast.

The four-level state-of-the-art architectural residence at 15 O'Donnell St, North Bondi is a short walk from the beach and has panoramic district views that extend to the Harbour Bridge and CBD.

The finishing touches were only completed on the home 18 months ago in what was a three-year build.

And it had taken years to get the end result - a stunning home with multiple indoor-outdoor living areas and an incredible sheltered deck and barbecue area that opens to a pool zone.

No expense has been spared to create the lavish home with a range of high-end finishes and a lift glides between each level.

The Vernons are looking for their next project, which will be a little smaller. But they're staying in the neighbourhood.

The rush is on

There've been a string of interesting listings by the harbour in recent days, too - among them, a home in the same family for 45 years in Vaucluse.

The six-bedroom residence on a 1031 sqm block at 4A Vaucluse Rd is owned by the Hong Kong-based couple Rosemary and Desmond Inglis and Paul Rich of Richs Double Bay and it has a $22 million price guide.

"It's a arguably the best elevated position in Vaucluse," he said.

There've been some big sales, too, including the recent Wentworth Courier House of the Week, the Olola Ave home owned by the Ian McLeod, partner of the Reddam House founder, Graeme Crawford, for about $17 million, which was listed through Bill Malouf of LJ Hooker Double Bay and Ballard Property's Clint Ballard.

Laing + Simmons Double Bay veteran Bart Doff made fast work of selling the home of Richard and Jacqui Scheinberg at 96 Victoria Rd, Bellevue Hill, for more than $17 million - he sold it in just a week.

The buyer was Andrew Griffin, the CEO at Balmain NB Corporation, and a paint truck was spotted on the weekend outside the Edgecliff Rd, Woollahra, home he's now listed with Elliott Placks of Ray White Double Bay.

Mr Placks has also just listed the Fletcher family's beautiful five-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 45 Chamberlain Ave, Rose Bay, with a $17 million to $18 million guide.

It has stunning views of the city skyline, Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Sotheby's principal Michael Pallier has also been busy, achieving the $20 million sale of a Federation mansion at 1 Wentworth Rd which had been owned by the late Helen and Andrew Andrews, who'd set up The Latin Quarter nightclub in the 1950s.

Mr Pallier has just listed a remarkable home owned by the Placek family at 3 Attunga St, Woollahra, which has a $6 million guide.

And there's whispers of an off-market Vaucluse sale of between $9 million and $10 million through Raine and Horne's Patrick Cosgrove, but he was tight-lipped when contacted by Insider.

