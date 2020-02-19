Chance of severe thunderstorm tonight on Northern Rivers

Seven year-old Sebastian Costello with large hail which recently fell in Gymea, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

IF YOU have a carport or a garage it might be best to park your car undercover to prepare for the possible thunderstorm forecast tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters said the storm could bring hailstones to parts of the Northern Rivers.

The storm was forecast to hit coastal parts of the region in the middle of the night, dropping temperatures slightly from a balmy 27 degrees at 10pm to a low of 24.

Keep your eyes on the BOM weather warnings for NSW, which will be updated if a serious storm cell was on its way.

So far in Byron Bay, 696mm of rain has fallen in February, and Ballina has been soaked with 556mm.