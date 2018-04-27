Menu
Login
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident.
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident. Contributed
News

Chainsaw accident lands woman in hospital

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

A WOMAN in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after she severely injured her leg in a chainsaw accident on her property outside Gin Gin earlier today.

RACQ Lifeflight said the woman was cutting shrubbery with her husband with the chainsaw when the accident happened.

"Her husband applied first-aid before she was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics," LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

The Sunshine Coast-based helicopter met the patient at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and flew her to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.　

chainsaw editors picks gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Movies CHECK out this 'tres chic' selection of cinema from France.

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    Local Partners