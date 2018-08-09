Menu
Login
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
Crime

Rural firefighter accused of arson spree

by Tracey Ferrier
9th Aug 2018 7:06 PM

POLICE have nabbed a young rural fire brigade volunteer accused of setting crops alight in a prolific arson spree.

Detectives believe the 19-year-old man is responsible for about 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region since May, but he's only been charged over seven of them.

Police say he was a volunteer at Mount Morgan rural fire station.

"Obviously they are trained with a certain amount of knowledge with how to set these fires and put them out, so it's very concerning," Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

The man was arrested at Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, yesterday.

He was released on bail today and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27 on seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants.

editors picks rural fire and rescue service

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners