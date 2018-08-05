Menu
Login
Police are now investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: CC365 Youtube
Police are now investigating the cause of the fire. Picture: CC365 Youtube
News

Police investigating Central Coast bushfire

5th Aug 2018 1:29 PM

FIREFIGHTERS battled what they believe to be a deliberately-lit bushfire overnight in New South Wales' Central Coast.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have now got the blaze under control and police are now investigating the source of the fire.

Although no homes were damaged, locals were advised to keep and eye on the NSW Rural Fire Service for updates.

Nine News reported hundreds of firefighters were battling the blaze, which authorities believed had been deliberately lit.

The fire burnt through 360 hectares in the town of Doyalson.

Channel 9 reported the Doyalson Rural Fire Brigade passed on reports of sightings of people lighting the fire to the police.

 

The blaze in Doyalson, in NSW's Central Coast is now under control. Picture: CC365 Youtube
The blaze in Doyalson, in NSW's Central Coast is now under control. Picture: CC365 Youtube

Northbound roads were closed pm Doyalson Link Road between Blue Haven Way and Pacific Highway, all roads have now been reopened.

 

Hazard reduction burning is scheduled for today in preparation for summer.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Sheppard told AAP the bushfire danger period will likely begin a month earlier than usual across many regions in NSW. The bushfire 'danger period' usually begins at the start of October.

Related Items

bushfire central coast nsw nsw police suspicious fire

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners