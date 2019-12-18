Celebrity trainer in AVO drama with gym owner

Celebrity trainer and former NRL player Daniel Conn has had an apprehended personal violence order taken out against him by NSW Police on behalf of Sydney gym owner Simon Maree.

Documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph state the former face of F45 gyms cannot go within 100m of any place where Simon Maree lives or works, including Hustle Boxing Gym on Victoria St in Potts Point.

When contacted, Conn claimed he and Maree were in a dispute over wages for him and his partner Ellice Whichello.

Dan Conn and Ellice Whichello pictured at Hustle Boxing, in Potts Point, in August this year. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Hustle Boxing opened earlier this year and in July, Sydney Confidential was contacted by a public relations representative about doing a story on Conn, Whichello and another "face and trainer behind the studio", Andrew Pap.

At the time, Conn said opening a gym together had strengthened his relationship with Whichello.

"It is really cool doing it with your best friend. You want to make this work not just for your own future but for each other as well."

The AVO states Conn must not assault or threaten Maree, stalk, harass or intimidate him, or intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage any property that belongs to or is in his possession.

Former NRL player Dan Conn appeared on British reality show Geordie Shore, when he dated a former star of the show.

Conn must not approach Maree, nor can he "try to find" him "except as ordered by the court".

The matter will next be heard at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on January 8.

"It is before the courts so we will let them make a decision on this," Maree told Confidential.

Conn played rugby league for a number of clubs from 2005 to 2011, including the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Titans.

He retired from the sport after suffering a neck injury that required surgery to have his neck fused.

Conn also appeared on British reality show Geordie Shore, when he dated former star of the show, Vicky Pattison.

Ellice Whichello, pictured with Simon Maree at the launch of Hustle Boxing at Potts Point.