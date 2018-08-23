Celebs skewer Trump’s bad day with memes
CELEBRITIES from Cher, to Isla Fisher and Will & Grace star Debra Messing were among the social media users to stick the boot into Donald Trump after two of his close aides were found guilty of federal crimes.
The internet reacted swiftly to the news that Mr Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to campaign finance breaches, saying his boss directed him to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels, on the same day as the US President's former campaign chief was found guilty by a jury of his peers to eight federal counts of tax fraud.
Even Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the Us President and was paid off by Michael Cohen, couldn't resist tweeting after enduring months of attacks on her credibility.
I’m So excited about Paul Manafort’s Guiltily— Cher (@cher) 21 August 2018
Verdict I Could 💃🏻 &🥂‼️
🎂
Expect a nightmare the next few days. These guys will not give up power easily. They would rather pull out every dirty trick in the book before they will admit this is a criminal horror show.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 22 August 2018
A LATE BIRTHDAY PRESENT!!! https://t.co/iFdERniB6W— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) 22 August 2018
National security advisor:— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 21 August 2018
GUILTY.
Foreign policy advisor:
GUILTY.
Personal attorney:
GUILTY.
Deputy campaign chair:
GUILTY.
Campaign chair:
GUILTY.
Imagine if Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and Donald Trump were all in the same prison. That would be the best season of The Apprentice ever.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 21 August 2018
And if anyone is looking for a good president, you can follow @BarackObama https://t.co/YK4VjdgpTi— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 22 August 2018
A orange wave meme Trump in prison Maga pic.twitter.com/duCbYpQT8p— lemieux2011 (@gmaillemieux) 21 August 2018
#Trump opponents and celebrities are triumphant after #Cohen pleads guilty and Manafort is convicted and the internet erupts in #memes@realDonaldTrump #US #USA #Obama #Clinton https://t.co/gsZ4RoxCij pic.twitter.com/8rRpprj8eR— Alex Wright (@AlexWrt79) 22 August 2018
All guilty pic.twitter.com/aYM3sqtOcD— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 22 August 2018
Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts...topless, naturally pic.twitter.com/o0AO7rXFHb— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) 21 August 2018
Paul Manafort, you get federal prison sentence! And, Michael Cohen, you get a federal prison sentence! And... pic.twitter.com/hafCIiDqZ3— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) 21 August 2018
Today: Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, guilty.— JRehling (@JRehling) 21 August 2018
Now, let me predict tomorrow's news. I can see it just like it was 1974. pic.twitter.com/ElFW65r9Np
What a day!!! Cohen AND Manafort guilty!!! pic.twitter.com/lWqckHEWrO— 🌊🐾Lil' Dog Resists🐾🌊 (@GordosMama) 21 August 2018
Michael Cohen & Paul Manafort Both Guilty on the Same Day. Tell me more about that 'Witch Hunt' Trumpians. 😂 pic.twitter.com/898UBpPGPy— Nick Longo (@NickLongo) 21 August 2018
I love how media just casually refers to Michael Cohen as Trump’s “Fixer.”— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) 21 August 2018
I don’t have a “Fixer.” I’ve never met anyone who has a “fixer.” I don’t remember any President ever having a “fixer.”
However, you know who did need a fixer? WALTER WHITE IN BREAKING BAD.
Even Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the Us President and was paid off by Michael Cohen, couldn't resist tweeting after enduring months of attacks on her credibility.
How ya like me now?! # teamstormy— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) 21 August 2018