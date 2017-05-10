Celebrating 100 years of Lions Club

C;LEANING UP: Pictured are members of the East Ballina Lions Club and others at this year's Clean Up Australia Day event at Missingham Park in Ballina.

EAST Ballina Lions Club announces the launch of the East Ballina Lions Shirley Green Award.

The inaugural award, which carries a prize of $1,000, is being funded by a bequest from a former member of the club who willed this money to the East Ballina Club.

It is intended that the club will fund and continue to present the award annually.

2017 has been chosen as the launch year as a community project as this is the centenary year of the International Association of Lions Clubs.

Lions began in the United States in 1917 when a group of independent clubs responded to an idea presented to them by a young Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones.

He believed that local business clubs should expand their horizons from purely professional concerns to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. An organisational meeting was held at a local hotel on June 7, 1917, and from this meeting the organisation was born.

The association became international with the formation of the Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Lions Club in 1920. From that time on clubs were formed worldwide.

The first Australian Lions Club was formed in the northern NSW town of Lismore on July 1st, 1947, largely through the efforts of William R.Tresise. Tresise had met senior office bearers of Lions whilst in the U.S.A. He was appointed a provisional District Governor, with power to form Lions Clubs in his home country. He called a meeting in his home town of Lismore, where he operated a plaster and hardware business, to hear the Lions story. An eloquent speaker, Bill Tresise soon convinced enough members to form the club and Australia became the 18th country to enter the International Association of Lions Clubs.

To commemorate 100 years of Lions, clubs are being asked to connect with their community by planning a Centennial Community Legacy Project. These Legacy Projects are gifts to the local community that create a lasting legacy of Lions service contributions.

The perpetual Shirley Green Award which will have its first presentation in 2017 will be the East Ballina Lions Club's Centennial Community Legacy Project. This Award will be an open award with applicants encouraged from across a wide range of categories and ages, from both individuals and groups. Examples of those encouraged to apply would be a student wishing to pursue a particular line of study, a sports person, artist, actor or a performance group wishing to proceed along a pathway in which this award may assist them to achieve their goal. Applications may be a self nomination or through a nominator. Applicants must reside in the Ballina Shire local government area.

Application forms will be available from the Ballina Tourist Information Centre or by phoning 0403143523 or 0421854473. Forms will also be available from the East Ballina Lions Information stall in Ballina Fair from 11th-13th May 2017 and at the East Ballina Lions barbecue stall at the Ballina Market on Sunday May 21st.

Nominations for the award close on Friday June 16th 2017.