23°
News

Celebrating 100 years of Lions Club

10th May 2017 6:00 AM
C;LEANING UP: Pictured are members of the East Ballina Lions Club and others at this year's Clean Up Australia Day event at Missingham Park in Ballina.
C;LEANING UP: Pictured are members of the East Ballina Lions Club and others at this year's Clean Up Australia Day event at Missingham Park in Ballina. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EAST Ballina Lions Club announces the launch of the East Ballina Lions Shirley Green Award.

The inaugural award, which carries a prize of $1,000, is being funded by a bequest from a former member of the club who willed this money to the East Ballina Club.

It is intended that the club will fund and continue to present the award annually.

2017 has been chosen as the launch year as a community project as this is the centenary year of the International Association of Lions Clubs.

Lions began in the United States in 1917 when a group of independent clubs responded to an idea presented to them by a young Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones.

He believed that local business clubs should expand their horizons from purely professional concerns to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. An organisational meeting was held at a local hotel on June 7, 1917, and from this meeting the organisation was born.

The association became international with the formation of the Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Lions Club in 1920. From that time on clubs were formed worldwide.

The first Australian Lions Club was formed in the northern NSW town of Lismore on July 1st, 1947, largely through the efforts of William R.Tresise. Tresise had met senior office bearers of Lions whilst in the U.S.A. He was appointed a provisional District Governor, with power to form Lions Clubs in his home country. He called a meeting in his home town of Lismore, where he operated a plaster and hardware business, to hear the Lions story. An eloquent speaker, Bill Tresise soon convinced enough members to form the club and Australia became the 18th country to enter the International Association of Lions Clubs.

To commemorate 100 years of Lions, clubs are being asked to connect with their community by planning a Centennial Community Legacy Project. These Legacy Projects are gifts to the local community that create a lasting legacy of Lions service contributions.

The perpetual Shirley Green Award which will have its first presentation in 2017 will be the East Ballina Lions Club's Centennial Community Legacy Project. This Award will be an open award with applicants encouraged from across a wide range of categories and ages, from both individuals and groups. Examples of those encouraged to apply would be a student wishing to pursue a particular line of study, a sports person, artist, actor or a performance group wishing to proceed along a pathway in which this award may assist them to achieve their goal. Applications may be a self nomination or through a nominator. Applicants must reside in the Ballina Shire local government area.

Application forms will be available from the Ballina Tourist Information Centre or by phoning 0403143523 or 0421854473. Forms will also be available from the East Ballina Lions Information stall in Ballina Fair from 11th-13th May 2017 and at the East Ballina Lions barbecue stall at the Ballina Market on Sunday May 21st.

Nominations for the award close on Friday June 16th 2017.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  east ballina lions club lions clubs shirley green

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Do you really know your road rules?

Do you really know your road rules?

'OLDER Road User' workshop to provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

New findings to help manage climate change

Minister Roberts presenting Wollongbar-based DPI Senior Principal Research Scientist Lukas Van Zwieten with one of the NSW Premier's Prizes for Science & Engineering in the category Innovation in Public Sector Science & Engineering.

Work at Wollongbar has gained international recognition

Putting your breast foot forward

SEA OF PINK: 845 people took part in last year's Mother's Day Classic in Ballina, which saw the route turn a sea of pink.

THIS year marks 20th anniversary of Women in Mother's Day Classic

Bye bye to boat building for Ballina

Ian McKinlay and, Ian Paraz of Laidley Qld discover the rich history of Ship building in Ballina

The closure of the Ballina Slipway marked the end of an era

Local Partners

Do you really know your road rules?

'OLDER Road User' workshop to provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

Toilet visit got a wee bit expensive

BP service station at Wardell

Spending a penny just got very expensive for a young Casino couple

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

TRIBUTE: Phillip Bauer (as Johnny Cash), Michael Moore (as Willie Nelson) and Ted Vigil (as John Denver) in Kings of Country 2017.

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Prawn Festival no shrimp event

The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.

The 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival has found a new friend

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!