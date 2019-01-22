Movie that made top critic walk out

There are plenty of terrible movies out there.

Think The Room, Fifty Shades Of Grey, and all six Sharknado films. (Why do they keep making them?)

So for someone who makes a living out of reviewing movies, you'd expect Margaret Pomeranz has seen her fair share of shockers.

But the 74-year-old Australian film critic has revealed in her long-running career she has only ever walked out of one movie at the cinemas; 2003's remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, starring Jessica Biel and Jonathan Tucker, describing it as "torture porn".

Pomeranz gave it a good half an hour before breaking her biggest rule and bailing before the end.

At least Jessica Biel is in it.

"I was in a cinema and there was about 10 single men sitting around, and I just thought, I don't have to see this," she says.

"So yes, I did walk out. I choose to embrace movies, but there is a lot of average movies out there. You just have to try and look at the good things in them.

"Certain genres are not to my taste - prison dramas, man's cruelty to other men or women … I used to embrace violence in cinema in a lot of ways, but I'm reacting against that.

"I'm totally against any form of censorship, but for me it's a personal taste thing. I saw the first two Saw movies and didn't want to see another one, but they sponsored real Australia talent, so good luck to them.

"But it's not my favourite genre, torture porn."

Margaret Pomeranz. Picture: Foxtel Magazine/Simon Taylor

Despite its grisly scenes and bad reviews, the film was fairly successful. It only cost $US9.5 million to make and grossed $US107.1 million at the box office.

The host of Foxtel's Screen also listed Robert Altman's 1975 classic Nashville as one of her favourite movies of all time.

And as we count down to the biggest night of the year for film, the Academy Awards on February 25, Pomeranz has given her expert guess on which blockbuster will take home the Oscar for Best Picture.

"I was electrified by The Favourite," she says.

"Roma seems to be the favourite for Best Picture. It's not actually mine, but it is being treated with a great deal of respect."

Screen, with Margaret Pomeranz and Graeme Blundell, is on Thursdays from February 21 at 7.30pm on Foxtel Arts. She also presents a weekly movie of her choice on Foxtel's Movies Masterpiece Margaret Pomeranz Presents each Saturday from 8.30pm, and hosts World Movies with Margaret every Wednesday at 8.30pm.