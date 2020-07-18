Menu
They influence what we wear and do — and in a climate of COVID-19 fear, could inspire the types of face masks we buy to keep safe.
Celebrity

Celeb fail: Who is getting their face coverings wrong

by Sue Dunlevy
18th Jul 2020 7:37 AM
Some of the world's biggest celebrities are falling epicly short when it comes to selecting and wearing masks in a coronavirus environment.

Infectious disease specialist Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, of the Australian National University's medical school, said Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Johnny Depp were risking their health with flimsy face coverings.

But with the bad, there are good.

We challenged Assoc Prof Senanayake to give passes and fails to some of the biggest names in acting, music and politics.

MEL GIBSON: FAIL

This looks like a single use surgical mask, which ideally should be kept for use in healthcare facilities.

But just as important is that the nose is uncovered.

 

NAOMI WATTS: PASS

This appears to be a surgical mask, which means that it should only be single use.

Also, surgical masks should ideally be used in the healthcare setting, with three-layer fabric masks being used in the community.

 

Naomi Watts wearing a face mask. Picture: Instagram
AMBER HEARD: FAIL

Bandannas don't sit as well as a face mask and the type of fabric they are made from doesn't offer as much protection as a well-fitted face mask.

 

 

 

JOHNNY DEPP: FAIL

I could be doing Johnny a big disservice here, but the bottom of the mask appears to be loose-fitting.

 

 

HARRY AND MEGHAN: PASS

They appear to be wearing well-fitting appropriate masks.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen leaving a dermatologist in Beverly Hills. Picture: Javiles/Bruce/BACKGRID
KIM KARDASHIAN #1: FAIL

The mask is effective but there is no need for members of the public to wear a N95 respirator, which this mask appears to be.

A three-layer fabric mask would have been sufficient.

 

Kim Kardashian went over the top with this mask. Picture: Instagram
KIM KARDASHIAN #2: FAIL

This appears to be a loose-fitting flimsy mask, although the angle in the photo could be deceiving.

 

 

 

 

BELLA HADID AND HAILEY BIEBER: PASS

They appear to be wearing well-fitting appropriate masks.

Well done ladies. Picture: CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID*
BILL SHORTEN, DONALD TRUMP, JOE BIDEN: PASS

These all appear to be well-fitting appropriate masks.

 

Bill Shorten. Picture: David Crosling
BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: PASS

He is wearing what appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask covering the mouth and nose.

 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures in front of the official residence after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
JENNIFER ANISTON: PASS

This appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask.

 

Jennifer Aniston wearing a face mask. Picture: Instagram
BASKETBALL EXPORT BEN SIMMONS: FAIL

Bandannas don't sit as well as a well-fitted face mask and the type of fabric they are made from doesn't offer as much protection as a well-fitted face mask.

 

Ben Simmons fails off court. Picture: Instagram
PINK: PASS

This appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask.

 

Pink has recovered after becoming infected with coronavirus. Picture: Instagram
BEN AFFLECK: FAIL

An effective mask should cover both the nose and mouth whereas his only covers the nose. Regarding the cigarette, a recent WHO review concluded that "smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients."

 

Actor Ben Affleck smokes a cigarette on the street in Los Angeles while out and about running errands. Picture: Boaz/BACKGRID
Originally published as Celeb fail: Who is getting their face coverings wrong

