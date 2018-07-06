Menu
Login
Crime

Bikies in wild strip club brawl

by Staff writer
6th Jul 2018 5:18 AM

SHOCKING CCTV footage has emerged of a violent shirts-off bikie brawl at a strip club in Canberra.

Around 100 members of the Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Gang from around Australia were in the ACT last August for a gang memorial run.

Paea Talakai, 27, today pleaded guilty to one count of affray over the brawl at the Capital Menâ€™s Club in Fyshwick on August 20, Nine News reports.

 

A fight between two men soon turned into a mass brawl.
A fight between two men soon turned into a mass brawl.

He denies being a member of the Comancheros at the time of the incident.

CCTV played in court showed a fight between two men escalating into a punch-up in the smokersâ€™ area of the club.

Some of the men took their shirts off as the fight intensified.
Some of the men took their shirts off as the fight intensified.

The fight turned into a violent mass brawl in the main bar. At one point a man was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched before being left unconscious.

The shocking footage shows female workers at the club attempting to help the unconscious man as the violence continues.

Mr Talakai is set to return to court next week after the hearing was adjourned, Nine reports.

Related Items

Show More
bikies editors picks wild brawl. strip club

Top Stories

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Police thank public for help in identifying vehicle and driver

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They will both appear in Ballina Local Court this morning

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Local Partners