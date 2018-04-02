Bikie ambush caught on camera

Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting at a tattoo parlour in Melbourne’s Hampton Park in February. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP

MORE than a month after two men carried out a brazen, daylight ambush of a suburban tattoo parlour in Melbourne's southeast, the footage has finally been revealed.

Victoria Police on Monday released CCTV from the February 22 shooting at Nitro Ink in Hampton Park.

It shows a stolen silver Audi pull up outside the busy Fordholm Rd set of shops and two men exit the passenger side of the vehicle. Both are carrying firearms.

As they walk towards the Comanchero-linked parlour at about 1.15pm, terrified bystanders get up and run for their lives. Two people can be seen running from the tattoo parlour as the men enter, fire up to nine shots and flee.

Police on Monday said a 36-year-old Malvern man was struck by one of the bullets. That man was Robert Ale, a former right-hand man to jailed Comanchero boss Mick Murray, the Herald Sun reports.

In the footage, the driver of the stolen Audi stays in the car while the two men carry out the attack. The three offenders drive to nearby Robjant St where they set fire to the vehicle. Police say they then get into a black Jeep Wrangler.

Echo Taskforce detectives believe the shooting is likely linked to internal conflicts with the outlaw motorcycle gang and are investigating whether other shootings, including one in Reservoir on August 8 last year, are also linked.

A number of witnesses to the February shooting told news.com.au they heard gunshots and screaming at the scene.

A man working in a store nearby, who did not wish to be named, said he heard shots ring out as close as "5m away" but didn't see the gunman.

"I couldn't count how many shots," he said.

Another employee of a store along the strip of shops where Nitro Ink is located said they heard "shots fired, then screaming".

Inspector Mick Daly said six people were inside the shop at the time of the shooting, including staff and customers.

Another Nitro Ink shop in Dandenong was shot up in 2013 in violence linked to the Hells Angels.

Comanchero Williamstown chapter president Faafatia Faaloia was shot in the back hours before a Nitro gym and tattoo parlour owned by Murray were targeted in an attack.

At least 17 shots were fired into the building, police said at the time.

Murray, the Comanchero boss, was jailed last month for eight months for failing to co-operate with an unrelated police investigation.

Victorian Supreme Court Justice Peter Riordan jailed Murray for contempt, saying his refusal to be sworn in and co-operate with authorities was "deliberate and flagrant".

Murray told authorities: "I'm not a dog."