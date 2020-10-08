Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.
The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.
News

CBD streets set for $580,000 makeover

Javier Encalada
8th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARTIN ST, south of River St, and Regatta Ave will get an upgrade to improve parking and pedestrian safety.

The works will commence during the week of October 19, at a cost of $580,000, as part of Ballina Shire Council's road renewal program for 2020/21.

The reconfiguration of Martin St will provide some extra car spaces, including mobility and motorcycle spaces to improve parking.

Martin St will also see the relocation of kerb ramps and the construction of a pedestrian refuge to improve safety.

The riverfront pathway will also be extended to a shared path along Regatta Ave to improve pedestrian access and safety.

This will tie in with the introduction of a one-way section at the western end of Regatta Ave.

 

Overall layout sketch of Martin St by Ballina Shire Council.
Overall layout sketch of Martin St by Ballina Shire Council.

 

Mayor David Wright said the works will greatly improve this part of the town centre for motorists and pedestrians.

"The shared path will extend to connect with the foreshore, there will be safer crossings where Martin Street meets River Street," he said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Council apologises for the temporary inconvenience caused by these works.

For more information, including the design plans, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/RegattaAvenue

ballina shire council ballina shire council road renewal program northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed gold rush: ‘Every man and his dog is looking’

        Premium Content Tweed gold rush: ‘Every man and his dog is looking’

        News A new gold rush has been sparked in northern NSW, with the precious metal commanding record prices.

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

        News NSW SLSC has detected a few sharks along the Far North Coast today.

        More flights expected to arrive into Ballina soon

        Premium Content More flights expected to arrive into Ballina soon

        News THE Dubbo to Ballina route has been extended after a successful trial period.

        90-year-old takes a plunge in breathtaking skydive adventure

        Premium Content 90-year-old takes a plunge in breathtaking skydive adventure

        News MAVIS was keen to try the adventure sport a decade ago but at 80, she was talked...