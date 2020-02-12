Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Commonwealth Bank’s CommInsure life insurance unit has been charged with 87 counts of unlawfully selling life insurance policies over the phone. Picture: Hollie Adams
Business

CBA $4.5bn H1 profit beats expectations

by Alex Druce
12th Feb 2020 8:20 AM

Commonwealth Bank has beaten market expectations with a $4.48 billion first-half cash profit amid pressure from record low interest rates and rising costs.

Australia's biggest bank beat the $4.34 billion figure that had been tipped by analysts, but a flat net operating income result, as well as higher expenses, and a 12.5 per cent increase in loan impairments meant the figure for the six months to December 31 was 4.3 per cent down on last year's $4.68 billion.

Group net interest margin was up one basis point at 2.11 per cent, which the bank said had helped it to hold its interim dividend at a fully-franked $2 per share.

More Stories

Show More
business cba commonwealth bank finance h1 profit seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        premium_icon The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        News QANTAS announced it will resume flights between Ballina and Sydney from next month, with a little extra something on offer to make life easier for travellers.

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.

        Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        News WE compare the prices of interment in six local government areas.

        If your child is musically talented, see Ms Jill

        premium_icon If your child is musically talented, see Ms Jill

        News Piano teacher fast tracks students to success