Cause of the macadamia oil fire found

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE and Fire & Rescue NSW investigators have revealed they believe the Macadamia fire in the Alstonville Industrial Estate was not deliberately lit.

The fire which broke out on Monday morning was so intense 11 firefighting crews and hazardous material units from Goonellabah, Tweed Heads and Grafton all worked together to control the blaze at the macadamia oil factory.

Since then, police have maintained a presence at the scene to protect the integrity of evidence for the fire investigators.

A speciality Fire & Rescue NSW investigation team flew up from Sydney on Tuesday to conduct their search for clues with officers from the Richmond Police District.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said the lead Fire & Rescue investigator told them early indications are that the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

"The fire investigator said this was due to the seat of the fire located in the centre of the building near some electrical equipment," he said.

"Early indications suggest an electrical fault possibly may have been the cause, but enquiries are ongoing."