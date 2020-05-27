Cause of Meghan, Kate’s infamous fallout

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's royal wedding fallout was over a pair of tights, it has been claimed today.

The Sun previously revealed Meghan had left Kate in tears over what the bridesmaids would wear for her wedding to Prince Harry.

And further claims have since been reported over the clash between the two royals in the lead up to Meghan's wedding.

RELATED: Meghan believed royal courtiers 'conspired' against her

Speaking to Tatler magazine, the friend said: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not.

"Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

In photos of the big day celebrating Meghan and Harry's wedding at Windsor, the bridesmaids including Princess Charlotte can be seen to be not wear tights.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex were described as "very different people" amid the fresh reports.

And it was claimed Kate was "well-suited" to royal work.

They added: "Kate keeps her staff whereas Meghan doesn't. Doesn't that say everything?"

Nine members of staff quit Meghan's team of staff during her time as a royal.

An insider claimed the incident followed a "stressful" dress fitting - just weeks before Meghan, 38, married Prince Harry, 35.

Royal aides did not deny the incident had taken place, amid claims that the duchesses are "very ­different people".

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle infamously fell out before the royal wedding.



Princess Charlotte, then three-years-old, had been trying on her outfit just weeks before Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry.

Royal sources said the pressure of the "stressful" fitting became too much for her now sister-in-law, and that Duchess of Cambridge Kate was left shaken and in tears.

It was just this week claimed that Meghan Markle had felt like an "outsider" as she joined the Royal Family.

The pal also claimed the Duchess of Sussex "wanted out" of the Firm soon after marrying Prince Harry.

The anonymous friend told the Sunday Times Magazine that the former US actress had struggled with her new life away from pals.

They said: "She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore.

"I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn't the life she was used to and she wanted out."

Soon after the couple's wedding, it was claimed demanding Meghan had been emailing her staff instructions as early as 5am.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced they were dramatically quitting the royal family a year after they got married.

The couple quit royal life less than two years after their 2018 wedding. Picture: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images



They then moved to Canada before shifting to LA just before the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple and their one-year-old son Archie are believed to be staying at producer Tyler Perry's $27 million home in LA.

Since their move to LA, Harry and Meghan spent Easter delivering meals for those too ill to cook for themselves and helped to provide 250,000 meals for struggling Brits during lockdown with their $166,000 wedding donation.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary - spending the day together and refusing all work calls.

They also shared a glimpse into their new life with Harry filming as Meghan read a book to baby Archie.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Cause of Meghan, Kate's infamous fallout