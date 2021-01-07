Cause of fire that 'completely destroyed' home unclear

NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are at the scene of a fully engaged structure fire at Pimlico on January 7, 2021. File photo (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

UPDATE 9.48am: A weatherboard house has been "completely destroyed" in a fire this morning.

RFS Far North Coast district officer Aaron Howard said firefighters are currently checking the fire has been fully extinguished.

"The single level weatherboard house was completely destroyed but it is thought to be an abandoned building and no person is unaccounted for," he said.

"The cause of the house fire is still under investigation."

Mr Howard praised the efforts of crews of Rural Fire Service brigades from Wardell, Meerschaum Vale, and Fire and Rescue Alstonville who attended the blaze.

"Police, ambulance and Essential Energy were also on the scene," he said.

"The minimal rain we had here did not really help, it would have made very little difference considering the heat of the structure fire."

Mr Howard said the fire was called in by a passerby.

INITIAL REPORT:

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a "fully engaged" structure fire on the Northern Rivers this morning.

Crews including the Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance NSW are at the suspected house fire at Pimlico Rd, Pimlico.

It is understood two road ambulances with paramedics have been called to the incident which is located among cane fields east of the Richmond River.

The fire was reported shortly after 8.30am on Thursday Janaury 7, 2021.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector David Cook said RFS crews were at the incident which is south of Ballina and north of Wardell.

"We have three trucks on the scene and Fire and Rescue from Ballina have one pumper on the scene," he said.

"Our firefighters are on scene and it is understood to be fully involved, we do not know yet if it is a house or a shed."

Anyone driving along Pimlico Rd is advised to be alert for emergency vehicles and to take extra care.

More to come.