Caulfield Cup champ’s career at crossroads

CHAMPION mare Jameka's career is at the crossroads after the Caulfield Cup winner's mediocre performance in a star-studded Cranbourne trial.

Trainer Ciaron Maher said discussions with Jameka's owners Col and Janice McKenna would decide whether she retires or continues racing.

"She's a little bit off where she needs to be," Maher said after Jameka finished sixth behind Holy Snow and fellow Group 1 winners Grunt and Mighty Boss over 990m.

"If she goes back to the races, she's going back to Group 1 level.

"She needs to be competitive at that level otherwise there's no point running her.

"I thought she trialled OK. I thought she could have done a little bit more.

"She really likes these conditions, it's a soft seven here today, I just thought she could have done a bit more through the line.

"But we'll see how she is and sit down with the owners and we'll make a decision whether goes to another trial and come on that way or whether she heads to stud."

Jameka romps to a massive win in The BMW at her last race start. Picture: Getty Images

Jameka has not raced since thumping Cox Plate runner-up Humidor by almost seven lengths in the Group 1 BMW 17 months ago.

She almost died following that triumph after contracting travel sickness.

Maher said the triple Group 1 winner would not return to the racetrack just for the sake of it.

"We all know what she's done. If she's not somewhere near her best or where she needs to be to kick off, there's not much point," he said.

The McKennas bought out Jameka's co-owners at the Magic Millions national broodmare sale in May, paying $2.6 million to secure the VRC Oaks winner.

I Am A Star showed she is on target for Saturday's Group 3 Aurie's Star Handicap (1100m) with a soft trial behind Mick Price's Ardrossan.

Trainer Shane Nichols said he was pleased with the Myer Classic winner ahead of a clash with German import Poetic Dream, Brave Song and Home Of The Brave.