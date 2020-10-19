Casino woman killed in mystery highway incident

Scene near the M1 at Coomera around exit 54 where a woman's body was found. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

A WOMAN who died in mysterious circumstances on the Pacific Highway near Coomera in Queensland was from Casino.

The 32-year-old's body was found on Saturday night after police attended the scene following reports a car was parked "dangerously" on the shoulder of the M1 southbound, near exit 54.

The 31-year-old male driver of the significantly damaged car told police who attended the scene he was unsure what had caused the large dent to his vehicle.

This prompted a thorough search by ground police, who - with the assistance of PolAir and infra-red camera technology - located the woman's body a short time later, 4km away near the slip lane for the Yawalpah Rd exit.

"The body of a 32-year-old woman was located nearby with investigations now under way to determine the circumstances of the death," police said in a statement.

A police spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin the woman had been seen walking on the side of the highway earlier in the evening.

The driver of the damaged car was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was from Casino, but have not released her name.

The driver of the car was from Upper Coomera.

A police spokesman said the man had been assisting police, but had since been released.

No charges had been laid over the incident and investigations are ongoing.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating, and appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 southbound between 9 and 9.40pm on Saturday to contact them.

POLICELINK: 131444