CASINO FIRE: Police have arrested and charged a man, 33, for causing a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
Crime

Casino man charged over house fire

Alison Paterson
10th Mar 2021 1:00 AM
A Casino resident has been charged with a house fire which damaged a property in the town on Monday.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Claude Toscan said the man had been arrested after emergency services attended the blaze in William St, Casino on the afternoon of March 8, 2021.

"Police arrested a 33-year-old Casino man and charged him with fire damage to a property," he said.

"The man was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court."

Act Insp Toscan said the blaze seriously damaged the house which was fortunately unoccupied at the time.

"Police and emergency services attended the address as a result of a home being well alight but there was nobody in the home," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

