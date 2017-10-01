22°
News

Casino man arrested by Child Sex Crimes Squad

A Casino man was arrested after a covert investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.
A Casino man was arrested after a covert investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online. Dragon Images

A CASINO man has been charged with online child exploitation offences following a covert investigation by Sex Crimes Squad detectives.

Strike Force Trawler was established by the Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) to conduct ongoing investigations into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children online.

In June 2016, strike force officers began engaging online with a man from the Northern Rivers area.

Police will allege in court the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with the child and made arrangements to meet in person.

As a result of their investigation, strike force officers - assisted by police from Richmond Local Area Command - executed a search warrant at a home at Casino about 11.30am yesterday.

During the search, police seized a mobile phone, computer, and electronic devices.

Following further inquiries, a 34-year-old man was arrested by strike force investigators at a home at Tweed Heads just after 9am today.

The Casino man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with use carriage service to groom child under 16 for sexual activity.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court later today.

Inquiries are continuing.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Topics:  arrest casino child exploitation northern rivers crime sex crime squad strike force trawler tweed heads tweed heads local court

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Left to bleed': German Shepherd attacks beachgoer

'Left to bleed': German Shepherd attacks beachgoer

GRAPHIC: Claims dog owners 'walked off' after tourist attacked. (Warning: graphic content).

PHOTO GALLERY: Catch of the day at 'Australia's biggest' fishing comp

North Coast Fishing Bonanza, Fawcett Park, Ballina, on Saturday September 30, 2017.

North Coast Fishing Bonanza lures in anglers.

Last vacant beachfront land hits the market

LAST PARADISE: The 11 blocks of vacant beach front land at Belongil Beach.

Popular coastal land on the market

"You have no right": Police warn motorists after three killed

Extra police are in force this long weekend.

Operation Slow Down aims to reduce long weekend death toll.

Local Partners